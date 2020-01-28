Dental Laboratories Market By Product Types, Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Sales And Forecasts By 2027

According to new market research titled ‘Dental Laboratories Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material, Equipment, Prosthetics and Application.’ The global dental laboratories market is expected to reach US$ 54,008.10 Mn in 2027 from US$ 33,264.24 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global dental laboratories market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The dental cosmetic industry has gained substantial traction and fame over a period. The cosmetic dentistry aims to improve the appearance of gums, teeth, and bites. Cosmetic implant dentistry is also being induced through surgeries that involve smile correction and other esthetic procedures. Millennial and baby boomers are primarily responsible for the growth of cosmetic dentistry. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the need for prosthetic dental products and their accessories. Dental implants are usually associated with seniors. However, a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of bridges.

Aside from the functionality it provides, dental implants also go well with the trend of natural-looking teeth and can last as long as your regular teeth. Advances in dental materials and in computer technology have helped CAD/CAM-fabricated restorations not just possible in dentistry but plentiful. When using CAD/CAM systems, operators are able to fabricate restorations from several materials, including ceramics, metal alloys, and various composites. In addition, dental service consumers are becoming more demanding in terms of esthetics, with a clear notion for a minimum of staying and delaying in the dental offices. CAD/CAM technology for milling of these prostheses in dental laboratories, as well as dental offices, has helped to fulfill the demand of cosmetic dentistry users.

A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients seeking cosmetic treatments. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the vast adoption and growth of the cosmetic dental procedures that majorly performed in the dental laboratories as it requires the incorporation of dental milling machines. Thus, the installation of the equipment and their essential components requires more space and sterilization, which are limited in the dental clinics and hospitals. Hence, dental laboratories are widely preferred for the production of prosthetic products. Therefore, it is expected that the rising demand in the cosmetic industry is likely to accelerate the dental laboratories market during the forecast period.

The global dental laboratories market, based on application, has been segmented into restorative, endodontic implants and orthodontic segments. In 2018, the restorative segment held the largest share of the market. However, the endodontic implants segment is expected to register the significant growth during the forecast period due to unhealthy oral habits and rising dental diseases. The rise in the demand for dental implants are likely to increase the market for dental laboratories market during the forecast period.

The dental laboratories market majorly consists of players such as Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Zimmer Biomet, 3M, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Ultradent Products Inc, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., PLANMECA OY and Ivoclar Vivadent AG. Organic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were product launches, which have helped the companies to improve and strengthen their position and the customer base in the market. For instance, in October 2016, Ivoclar Vivadent introduced Cention N, which is an affordable, metal-free filling material that meets the demand for mercury-free restorations.

