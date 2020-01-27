Dental Lab Market 2018 – 2026 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

Global Dental Lab market is expected to reach USD 45.5% Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period.

The Global Dental Lab market is segmented based on based on material, equipment, type, and g region

Based on the material – Indirect Restorative Materials, Ceramics, and Other Indirect Restorative Materials. Among the equipment – Dental Milling Equipment, Dental Scanners, Furnaces, Dental Articulators. Based on types – Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal, Traditional All-Ceramics, Resins, Full-Cast Material, CAD/CAM Ceramics, and Dentures. By region – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Dental laboratory manufactures a variety of product for the treatment of dental diseases. Dental laboratory product includes crown, bridges, texture. Dental laboratory products have come under medical device category which is regulated by FDA

Major Market Drivers:

• Rising geriatric population.

• An increasing prevalence of edentulous.

• Growing dental tourism.

• Rising incidence of dental diseases.

• Increasing outsourcing of customization and fabrication of restorative and prosthetic product in dental laboratories.

Restraint:

• High cost of dental material.

Global Dental Lab market

Strategic Developments in the Global Dental Lab Market:

In 2018, Garreco expanded dental laboratory business with the acquisition of Pemaco. This acquisition was provided dealers and lab technician’s access to the entire garreco line product including acrylics, abrasives, and rotary. In 2014, Henry Schein, Inc announced the acquisition of Lincoln Dental Supply. By this acquisition, company was expanding distribution business.

Get More Information about : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10401

Material Insights:

Indirect restorative materials and ceramics segment are expected to reveal exponential CAGR throughout the forecast period due to, growing dental tourism and rising incidence of dental diseases. Across the globe.

The North American region is playing the principal role in the global dental lab market due to an increasing prevalence of edentulous and growing dental tourism in the U.S. and Canada. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate. The presence of innovative advanced technology, increasing outsourcing of customization, fabrication of restorative and prosthetic product in dental laboratories in the region

Scope of the Global Dental Lab Market Report

Global Dental Lab Market, Material

• Indirect Restorative Materials

• Ceramics

• Other Indirect Restorative Materials

Global Dental Lab Market, by Equipment

Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10401

• Dental Milling Equipment

• Dental Scanners

• Furnaces

• Dental Articulators

Global Dental Lab Market, By Type

• Dental Bridges

• Dental Crowns

• Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal

• Traditional All-Ceramics

• Resins

• Full-Cast Material

• CAD/CAM Ceramics

• Dentures.

Global Dental Lab Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

Global Dental Lab Market Key Players

• Danaher

• Zimmer Biomet

• 3M

• Ultradent Products, Inc.

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• GC Corporation

• Planmeca

• Septodont Holding

• BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• VITA Zahnfabrik

• SHOFU DENTAL

• VOCO GmbH

• Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona.

• Knight Dental Design

• 1st Dental Laboratories plc

• Attenborough iDent Dental Lab

• Champlain Dental Lab Inc.

• National Dentex Labs.

• A-dec Inc.

• Dental Services Group

• DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd

• Blackfish Industries Co., Ltd

• Shenzhen Jiayuanmei Dental Lab Co., Ltd

• J & H Dental Lab

• Dentsma Science and Technology Co., Ltd

• Shengda Dental Lab

• China Master Dental Office Co., Ltd

• Qili Dental Department Technology Co.Ltd

• Suzhou Same Dental Medical Co., Ltd

• Reasons to Purchase this Report:

• Current and future of global deep global dental lab market, the outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

• The segment that is predictable to lead the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

• Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

• The latest innovative developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.