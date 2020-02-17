Dental Insurance Market Size, Share and Top Key Players During 2019-2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the dental insurance market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the dental insurance market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the dental insurance market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the dental insurance market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the dental insurance market by segmenting the market based on the insurance type, mode of distribution, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Escalating incidences of oral ailments witnessed among the aging populace are projected to create awareness pertaining to dental insurance among the individuals as a result of recurrent dental treatment for oral disorders. This, in turn, will boost industry growth trends. In addition to this, huge costs of dental treatments are anticipated to push the expansion of the dental insurance industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, thriving medical tourism activities across the globe will degrade the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Based on the insurance type, the market can be divided into Preventive, Basic/Minor, and Major insurance types. In terms of mode of distribution, the industry is classified into Insurance Agents, Corporates, and Online Channel. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Individuals and Families.

Key players involved in dental insurance business include Nippon Life Insurance Company, United HealthCare Services, Inc., Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, MetLife Services and Solutions, Envivas Krankenversicherung AG, Zurich Insurance Company Group, Cigna, Aetna, Inc., American International Group, Inc., AXA, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., Delta Dental, AFLAC INCORPORATED, LLC (MetLife, Inc.), and Allstate Benefits.

