Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market is Booming 2020 – 2026 || Leading Players – THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD, Flow Dental, KaVo Kerr, Cefla s.c., Masterlink, LLC., Owandy Radiology

Global dental imaging (X-Ray) market is registering a healthy CAGR of 10.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing dental diseases and surging demand for dental digital X-rays in oral disease treatments.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global dental imaging (X-Ray) market are Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Midmark Corporation, VATECH, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD, Flow Dental, KaVo Kerr, Cefla s.c., Masterlink, LLC., Owandy Radiology, FONA Dental, s.r.o., Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd., LargeV Instrument, TRIDENT SRL, Video Dental, DÜRR DENTAL SE, 3Shape A/S, Denterprise International among others.

The Dental Imaging (X-Ray) market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Dental Imaging (X-Ray) market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market

Dental imaging technology is the system used to obtain the full visual picture of the oral cavity to detect any dental issue. In individuals of all age groups, different dental issues are noted which can be readily identified at the early point by the assistance of these technologies. This significantly reduces the damage caused by any disease. These devices include a tiny camera to reach the inner corners of the oral cavity and a visual picture screen. The dental professional observes this image to recognize the patient’s condition and to help them decide an effective treatment for the patient based on the condition and seriousness of the disease.

Segmentation: Global Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market : By Product

Digital X-Ray

Analog X-Ray

Dental CBCT

Intraoral Cameras

Dental Optic Imaging

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market : By Type

Intraoral X-rays

Digital Sensors

Extraoral X-rays

Hybrid X-Ray Systems

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market : By Application

Medical

Cosmetic

Forensic

Diagnostics

Surgery

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market : By End Users

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Acteon introduced X-Mind Prime in the device line of 2-D and 3-D CBCT. This device integrates inventive tech with accessible usage and simple design. Acteon enables this high-tech device to be used for precise diagnosis and complete treatment planning choices with the launch of this medical unit. By using this device, practitioner will easily be able to switch modes and many more facilities. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue.

In March 2017, Teledyne DALSA launched Xineos CMOS flat X-Ray. Xineos CMOS flat X-Ray detectors give important benefits over current digital sensors or traditional films. Xineos CMOS flat detectors are at the core of today’s extremely advanced interventional X-Ray imaging technologies by providing superior clinical efficiency in high definition and real time. By launching this product the company has expanded its role as the innovation leader.

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market : Drivers

Increasing incidents of dental diseases, are driving the growth of the market

Surging demand for dental digital X-rays in oral disease treatments, is helping in the growth of this market

Advancement and enhancement in technology such as CBCT, fosters the market growth

Rising awareness among people regarding oral care, is also the factor that leads to the market growth

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market :Competitive Analysis

Global dental imaging (X-Ray) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global dental imaging (X-Ray) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market : Restraints

High cost of digital radiography systems, hinders the market growth

Less number of laboratory technicians, is expected to restrain the growth of this market

Strong guidelines regarding X-ray exposure in few regions, hinders the market growth

