Dental Devices and Consumables Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segment, Demand & Forecast to 2024
Dental Devices and Consumables Market Report added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2024.
Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market by Devices (General & Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-based devices), By Product (Dental Restoration, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control Products, Whitening Products, Finishing and Polishing Products), By End User (Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Competitive Analysis:
The dental devices and consumables market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental devices and consumables market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Some of the major players operating in dental devices and consumables market are:
- Zimmer Biomet
- 3M
- Danaher Corporation
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Young Innovations, Inc.
- GC Corporation
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- BioHorizons IPH, Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG
- Dentsply Sirona
- Ivoclar Vivadent Marketing (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Patterson Companies, Inc.
- ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
- Aap
- Nobel Biocare Services AG
- Septodont Holding
- Medicinos Linija UAB
- President Dental GmbH
- Anand Meproducts Pvt Ltd.
- DiaDent Group International
- Asa Dental S.p.A.
- Kerr Corporation
- DETAX Ettlingen
- PSP Dental Ltd.
- DIRECTA AB
- Tribest Dental Products Co., Ltd.
- Promedica Dental Material GmbH
- Pentron Clinical
- YOUNG DENTAL
- Among others.
Market Definition:
Dental devices and consumables are the products which are used in the treatment of various dental disorders such as dental impairments, problems associated with gingival tissues and tooth restoration. Dental devices are used to repair the impairments and consumables are dental implants, crowns & bridges, biomaterials, orthodontics, endodontics and periodontics used in various dental treatments. Growth in dental disorders and technological advancements in the dental sectors boost the market.
This report consists of below pages:
- No of pages: 350
- No of Figures: 60
- No of Tables: 220
Segmentation:
The dental devices and consumables market is segmented by devices,
- General & Diagnostic Devices
- Treatment-Based Devices
- Others
On the basis of geography,
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are,
- US.
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- UK.
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Brazil
- Among others
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rise in dental disorders probably in geriatric population and neo natal
- Technological advancements in dental products
- Dental consumables such as crowns & bridges preferred over implants
- Increased demand for cosmetic dentistry
- Lack of reimbursement
- High price of dental implants
- Lack of patient awareness
