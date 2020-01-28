Dental Consumables Market 2016 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

The global dental consumables market is prophesied to rise at 6.1%% of CAGR during the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. The valuation for the market is expected to reach US$33.4 bn by the end of 2024 progressing from US$19.6 bn as estimated in 2015.

The global dental consumables market is primarily driven by the changing dietary patterns and an increasing consumption of the sugar products. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2012, nearly 60-90% of school going children and about 100% of adults suffer from the dental cavities. The data are alarming, but on the same time it is serving to provide opportunities for the players operating in the dental consumables market.

Dental consumables holds the largest market share in the dental care industry. The growth of the global dental consumables market is mainly due to the presence of factors like increasing awareness about the effective dental treatment methods. Increasing dental care professionals and dentist across the globe are helping end users to avail dental services much easier than before. This is rising the dental consumables market at an impressive pace.

Technological Advancements to Propel Dental Consumables Market

The technological advancement is mainly due to the increasing investment by the key players of the market. It helped in the east of application and enhanced the patient experience during the overall procedure. Introduction of CAD and CAM techniques is driving the global dental consumable market. Apart from this, crown and bridges product segment is leading the global dental consumable market and is projected to continue their dominance in the coming years. As it gives a protective layers on the damaged tooth and offers a long lasting effect. It gives a resemblance of natural tooth. Apart from this, the rising awareness of the dental cosmetic surgery among the young population to enhance their facial feature is a prime factor boosting the global dental consumables market.

Low Oral Healthcare Cost in Emerging Countries Propels the growth

One of the major factors envisaged to increase the dental consumable market is low dental service cost in developing regions of the world. Further, the medical tourism providers operating in the region are making it even easier for the people across the world to travel in these countries especially for the dental treatment. This increasing number of consumers in the developing region owing to the low cost of the oral health care service are driving the dental consumables market. Apart from this, the less invention of government in developing economies, improved treatment methods, and low labor cost are other factor surging the dental consumables market in the region. In addition, rising spending by the middle class in oral healthcare is also expected to boost the demand for this market.

In spite of so many drivers, the global dental consumable market is subjected to a few restraints. Poor reimbursement policies on dental treatment by government and private bodies may dampen the growth of the dental consumables market in the coming years. However, the rising prevalence of dental disease such as tooth erosion, tooth decay, gum decay, and mouth sores holds lucrative avenues for the global dental consumable market.

North America to Account for the Largest Share in global dental consumable market

Europe projected to lead the regional segment of the global dental consumable market. This is mainly because of the presence of a large number of geriatric population in the region. Apart from this, the presence of the leading players in the region is boosting the growth of the global dental consumable market. Countries in Asia Pacific are also expected to rise at a steady rate in the near future.