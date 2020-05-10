Dental Biomaterials Market Global Scope, Key Players and Research Report 2019 to 2026

Dental biomaterials is an instrument specifically designed for use in dentistry. They made structures, which are used to restore teeth damaged, rotten or cracked. Dental biomaterials not only replace tissue damaged or missing teeth but also promotes tissue regeneration and prevent healthy tooth tissue. Center for dental biomaterials focused on preserving and restoring the patient’s oral health through the study of materials science and interaction. Dental biomaterials tissue containing natural and synthetic materials are biocompatible.

The Global Dental Biomaterials Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Dental Biomaterials Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Dental Biomaterials Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global dental biomaterial market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.0 % during 2018 – 2023.

Major Players in Dental Biomaterials market are:

Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Planmeca Oy (Finland), 3M (US), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), KaVo Dental (US), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Gendex Dental Systems (US), Ivoclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft (Liechtenstein), AMD LASERS (US), NSK Nakanishi, Inc. (Japan), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), A dec, Inc. (US), Gnatus International Ltda. (Brazil), Midmark Corporation (US), DCI International (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), BIOLASE Technology, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Marus Dental International (US), and Other.

Recent developments

In 2018, the Straumann Group acquires +30% stake in partner biomaterials, medical Botiss AG, for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enables Straumann to broaden its portfolio of dental biomaterials.

In 2018, Henry Schein, Inc. acquired Intra-Lock (Spain), a provider of dental restoration solutions. This will enhance its position in the premium segment of the implant

In 2018, Carpenter Technology Corporation announces the expansion of its Emerging Technology Center in Alabama College (USA).

In 2017, Geistlich Pharma opened the tenth child in India. This marked the entry of Geistlich into a potentially attractive market for regenerative dentistry..

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Dental Biomaterials market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

