Demulsifier Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024) _ by Type, by Formulation, by Application and by Geography

Demulsifier Market is expected to reach USD 2.75 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.15 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.6%.



Surge in crude oil production, growing market for green demulsifiers, and increasing demand from emerging economies are of the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. But stringent government mandates on using toxic chemicals are restraining the market growth.

Global Demulsifier Market

Demulsifier market based on type has been segmented into oil soluble and water soluble. Increasing demand for oil soluble demulsifier in emulsion breaking is gaining importance.

Based on application, demulsifier market has been segmented into crude oil, petroleum refineries, lubricant manufacturing, oil based power plants, sludge oil treatment and others. Crude oil segment is leading the demulsifier market owing to the growing demand for oil and related derivatives.

Geographically, demulsifier market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for demulsifier. Surging production of crude oil from offshore oilfields, shale formations & tight oil and oil sands owing to this there is high demand for demulsifiers in this region.

Scope of the Report

Demulsifier Market, by Type:

• Oil Soluble

• Water Soluble

Demulsifier Market, by Formulation:

• Types of Surfactants

• Demulsifier Formulations

Demulsifier Market, by Application:

• Crude Oil

• Petro Refineries

• Lubricant Manufacturing

• Oil based Power Plants

• Sludge Oil Treatment

• Others

Demulsifier Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• Schlumberger Limited (U.S.)

• Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.)

• Halliburton (U.S.)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Ecolab Inc. (U.S.)

• Clariant AG (Switzerland)

• AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

• Croda International Plc (U.K.)

• Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (U.S.)

