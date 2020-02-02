Defibrillators Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare (A Division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Defibrillators Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Defibrillators market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Defibrillators market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Defibrillators players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Defibrillators industry situations. According to the research, the Defibrillators market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Defibrillators market.

Global Defibrillators Market was valued at USD 9.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Defibrillators Market include:

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare (A Division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

Biotronik Se & Co.Kg

Physio-Control International

Cardiac Science Corporation (A Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Group)

Sorin Group (Now Livanova PLC)