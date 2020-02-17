Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market expected to reach a value of nearly $70.78 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is due to increased demand for defense equipment in recent years.

The defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market consists of sales of defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide MRO services for all kinds of air, sea and land-based defense equipment, including fighter aircraft, military helicopter, battle ships, submarines, armored vehicles, missiles and rocket launchers.

Major players in the global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market include BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin, Oshkosh, Rheinmetall

The global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is segmented into air based defense equipment MRO services, water based defense equipment MRO services and land based defense equipment MRO Services. Among these segments, air based defense equipment MRO services market accounts for the largest share in the global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market.

By Geography – The global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market.

