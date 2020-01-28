Deep Learning System Market 2020 Top Key Players- Nvidia, Intel, Ibm, Qualcomm, Ceva, Knuedge and more…

Deep Learning System Market
The global Deep Learning System market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Deep Learning System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Deep Learning System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Deep Learning System in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Deep Learning System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nvidia
Intel
Ibm
Qualcomm
Ceva
Knuedge
Amd
Xilinx
ARM
Google
Graphcore
TeraDeep
Wave Computing
BrainChip
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
GPUs
CPUs
ASICs
FPGAs
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer
Aerospace, Military & Defense
Automotive
Industrial
Medical
Others
