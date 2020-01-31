Decorative Paints & Coatings Market dominance by 2025 – Study | CAGR: 8.13%:

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Decorative Paints & Coatings.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PPG Industries (United States), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), Asian Paints (India), Masco Corporation (United States), Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), DuluxGroup Ltd. (Australia), Jotun A/S (Norway), DAW SE (Germany) and Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Definition: Decorative paints & coating is primarily associated with the use of building & construction of new houses and offices or their renovation in order to improve aesthetics. It enhances the design of the interior and exterior space which creates comfort living and aesthetic beauty. It has different functional qualities such as light absorption, insulation, reflection and anti-skid properties in order to protect a wall from the external harsh environment. The rapid pace of industrial development, rise in disposable income and increasing interest of the global population towards architecture are driving the global paint and coating market.

According to AMA, the market for Decorative Paints & Coatings is expected to register a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period to 2024.

The Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Wood Coating, Emulsion, Primer, Enamel, Others), Application (Residential Construction, Non-Residential Construction), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Formulation (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder Coatings, UV Coatings), Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Growth in the Construction Industry

Development of Durable Coating

Growing Awareness about Eco- Friendly Products

Market Trend

New Technological Advances Are Aiding the Production of Products

Restraints

Stringent Government Rules and Regulation

Volatility in Price of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Potential Growth in Emerging Market

Challenges

Survival of Small Players & New Entrants

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Decorative Paints & Coatings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Decorative Paints & Coatings

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Decorative Paints & Coatings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

