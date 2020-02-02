Deception Technology Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cymmetria, Smokescreen Technologies, Rapid7, Guardicore, Logrhythm

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Deception Technology Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Deception Technology market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Deception Technology market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Deception Technology players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Deception Technology industry situations. According to the research, the Deception Technology market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Deception Technology market.

Global Deception Technology Market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Deception Technology Market include:

Cymmetria

Smokescreen Technologies

Rapid7

Guardicore

Logrhythm

Allure Security Technology

Trapx Security

Varmour

Illusive Networks

Topspin Security