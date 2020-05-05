De-oiled Lecithin Market Key Company Profiles, Production Revenue, Product Picture and Specification 2025 with Top Leading Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, LECICO GmbH, Lecital, Austrade Inc., Clarkson Grain

This De-oiled Lecithin report studies and analyses facts and figures about the market segmentation very carefully and represent it in the form of graphs for the better understanding of end user. It not only identifies the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market but also analyses them efficiently. The market report has been specially designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements with which businesses can get assistance in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This De-oiled Lecithin report has a lot of features to offer about industry such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis.

Global de-oiled lecithin market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global De-oiled Lecithin Market By Type (GMO, Non-GMO), Method of Extraction (Acetone Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Ultrafiltration Process), Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Form (Powdered, Granulated), Application (Food, Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global De-oiled Lecithin Market

De-oiled lecithin is enriched in phospholipids compound and is free of oil. It is practically free or contains negligible amount of oil and has high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. De-oiled lecithin is available in powder or granular form. The powdered or granular form of the product makes it easier for handling and has compact packaging which facilitates easy transportation and storage. The powdered or granular form of de-oiled lecithin has high dispersibility which offers a competitive advantage as compared to other types of lecithin which is available in liquid form.

Top Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

LECICO GmbH,

Lecital,

Austrade Inc.,

Clarkson Grain,

GIIAVA,

Bunge Limited,

LASENOR EMUL,

L., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd.,

American Lecithin Company,

Clarkson Grain,

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe,

Novastell,

DUPONT

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, LASENOR EMUL, S.L announced the launch VEROLEC ORGANIC is made up of organic soya lecithin originated in the United States and certified with the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Organic Certification.

In July, 2018, Bunge Limited announced the launch of BungeMaxx sunflower lecithin which is a Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient. The company involves in every step of lecithin manufacturing from sourcing of seed to the final distribution of the product in U.S.

Market Segmentations:

Global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into five notable segments such as type, method of extraction, source, form, application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into GMO and non-GMO.

On the basis of extraction method, the market is segmented into acetone extraction, supercritical carbon dioxide extraction and ultrafiltration process.

On the basis of sources, the market is segmented into soy, sunflower, rapeseed and egg.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder and granulated.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, feed, personal care and others. The food & beverage is further sub-segmented into bakery products, convenience foods & beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery products and others.

