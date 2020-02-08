De-Oiled Flour Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2026

TMR’s latest report on global De-Oiled Flour market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide De-Oiled Flour market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global De-Oiled Flour market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for De-Oiled Flour among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation

On the basis of raw material, the global de-oiled flour market has been segmented as-

Apricot

Almond

Golden linseed

Grape Seed

Peanut

Sesame

Sunflower

On the basis of type, the global de-oiled flour market has been segmented as-

Apricot kernel flour

Almond flour

Golden linseed flour

Grape seed flour

Peanut flour

Sesame flour

Sunflower flour

On the basis of distribution channel, the global de-oiled flour market has been segmented as-

Store-Based Retailing Grocery Retailers Modern Grocery Retailers Convenience Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets

Traditional Grocery Retailers Food Specialist Independent Small Grocers Other Grocery Retailers

Online Retailing

On the basis of end use, the global de-oiled flour market has been segmented as-

Food processing

Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplement

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Global De-Oiled Flour Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global de-oiled flour market are Frigerio s.r.l. Food Ingredients, Cargill Incorporated, Vinay Industries Ltd, The ViperCo Group Ltd, Marbacher Ölmühle GmbH, Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, Austrade Inc., Valaki Exports Co., SanaBio GmbH, Haitoglou Bros Sa. and others. More food industry is showing their keen interest to bring the de-oiled flour in their product portfolio, it is expected to increase the demand of de-oiled flour in the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Increasing health awareness among the population has led to an increase in demand for high-value food products in the market. De-oiled flour has the potential to cater the demand by adding a large number of fibers and protein with zero fat content. In addition, changing food preference from non-vegan to vegan food is also generating a demand for vegan food products which have high nutraceutical value. Many food companies are adding de-oiled flour to wheat flour in the desired concentration to increase the protein and fiber content of the product.

De-Oiled Flour Market: Regional Outlook:-

North America and Europe account the highest consumption of processed food and companies like Frigerio s.r.l. Food Ingredients, Cargill Incorporated, Vinay Industries Ltd, The ViperCo Group Ltd, are situated where it can be anticipated that the demand of the de-oiled flour will increase in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific to witness a robust growth rate owing to growth in fitness aware population and growing food industries over the forecast period ensuing speedy procurement of de-oiled flour within the place through the key players. In addition, the demand for de-oiled flour is increasing in the Latin America region owing to its increasing consumption of the de-oiled flour. Increasing awareness and urbanization in the Middle East and African countries is expected to increase the establishment of food companies in the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

After reading the De-Oiled Flour market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the De-Oiled Flour market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the De-Oiled Flour market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of De-Oiled Flour in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the De-Oiled Flour market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for De-Oiled Flour ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global De-Oiled Flour market? Which sub-segment will lead the global De-Oiled Flour market by 2029 by product? Which De-Oiled Flour market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global De-Oiled Flour market?

