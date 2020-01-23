DDoS Protection Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

The DDoS Protection Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The DDoS Protection market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This DDoS Protection Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Arbor Networks, Akamai Technologies, F5 Networks, Imperva, Radware, Huawei Technologies, Corero Network Security, Neustar, Cloudflare, Nexusguard, A10 Networks, Fortinet, Verisign, Zenedge, Sucuri, Sitelock, Flowmon Networks, Stackpath, Dosarrest Internet Security.

In 2018, the global DDoS Protection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

The hybrid deployment mode is gaining a high traction in the market, as mitigating all DDoS attacks is challenging. The hybrid deployment mode safeguards critical enterprise data on-premises and stores other data in the cloud environment. Hybrid deployment solutions protect organizations IT infrastructure from multi-vector DDoS attacks before these attacks snowball into a huge problem. Enterprises can retain all their critical data and intellectual properties within their premises and ensure their safety from network-based, protocol-based, and application-based DDoS attacks.

To ensure each node of organizations infrastructure is protected, the DDoS protection and mitigation market is classified into application areas that include network, application, database, and endpoint. The application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Cybercriminals are using innovative hacking tools to attack organizations network infrastructure and block all the legitimate traffic. DDoS attacks disrupt the functioning of enterprises and can cause loss es amounting to millions. The extensive adoption of DDoS protection solutions and services among enterprises across various verticals, such as retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, can be dedicated to the increasing awareness of mitigating devastating volumetric attacks.

According to Corero, the DDoS attacks are expected to grow to 17 million by 2020, with an average attack size approaching 1Gbps. This alarming growth in the number of network attacks is expected to be a major driver for the adoption of DDoS protection solutions. The threat of DDoS is driven by ready access to easy-to-use tools and by a wider criminal understanding of its potential for profit through extortion. These attacks that directly target business systems and individuals, which could potentially lead to huge financial and personal losses. This further increases the importance of a robust DDoS protection tool.

– According to Cloudflare, the financial cost of a DDoS is significant as falling victim to a DDoS attack can cost an organization of around USD 100,000 for every hour the attack lasts, further fueling the demand for DDoS protection solutions.

– Besides, the proliferation of unsecured IoT devices resulted in an increase in DDoS attacks in 2017, according to Corero. Thus, the growing deployment of IoT across end-user is set to augment the adoption of DDoS protection solutions.

– The United States also accounts for the origination for 30% of the global DDoS attacks, which is likely to increase attacks against the countrys end-user industries, further driving the demand for DDoS protections solutions.

Design and Integration, Consulting and Advisory, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance

Network, Application, Database, Endpoint

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

-Detailed overview of DDoS Protection Market

-Changing DDoS Protection market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected DDoS Protection market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of DDoS Protection Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Traffic Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

