DC Torque Tool Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Makita Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Corporation, Apex Tool Group, Ingersoll-Rand Plc

The DC Torque Tool market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Global DC Torque Tool Market was valued at USD 2.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% from 2017 to 2025. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top DC Torque Tool players. According to the research, the DC Torque Tool market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global DC Torque Tool Market was valued at USD 2.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global DC Torque Tool Market include:

Makita Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Hilti Corporation

Apex Tool Group

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Uryu Seisaku

Ltd

Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTi)