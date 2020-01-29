DC Drives Market Rapidly Growing in Technology Devices, Trends, Competitor Analysis (Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation )and Forecast 2020 – 2024

This report provides in depth study of “DC Drives Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global DC Drives Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global DC Drives Market Report 2020. The Global DC Drives Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Global DC Drives Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the DC Drives Market is sub segmented into Low Voltage DC Drives, Medium Voltage DC Drives. Based on End Use Industry segment, the DC Drives Market is sub segmented into Low Power Drives, Medium Power Drives, High Power Drives.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2020 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for DC Drives followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for DC Drives in North America.

Some of the DC Drives Market manufacturers involved in the market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Se, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Crompton Greaves Limited, Toshiba International Corporation Ltd, Danfoss Group, Parker Hannifin Co, Emerson Electric Co, American Electric Technologies Inc, GE Power Conversion, KB Electronics , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the DC Drives Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the DC Drives Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Siemens:- Cloud-based data analytics applications for transmission industry showcased at Elecrama 2020: Siemens showcased digital transformer (Sensformer) and digital switchgear (Sensgear) at Elecrama 2020. Digital applications enable energy and power operators to have access to a cloud-based platform that visualizes collected data and enables comprehensive overview of all assets and power grid’s status in real time. This platform takes the physical technologies the digital way and allows users to actively build the energy future.

Sensformer merges physics and information and ensures digital intelligence for transformers regardless of their product class, size and rating. As transformers are placed at critical nodes of the power grid, they are perfect sensors for the grid providing key information on assets’ usage and status condition. Sensformer contains the necessary sensors for providing the most important operating parameters, such as oil-level, temperature, LV winding current and GPS-positioning. The Sensformer advanced takes this one step further by synchronizing with the Siemens digital twin operation and creating a completely new type of experience.

Besides Sensformer, Sensgear digitalizes additional high voltage substation equipment, paving the way for the Internet of energy. Through fast and efficient collection, analysis and usage of mass data produced by power grid system and transmission equipment, asset related management decisions can be supported, and the equipment performance can be improved.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global DC Drives Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Table of Contents:

1 DC Drives Definition

2 Global DC Drives Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player DC Drives Business Introduction

4 Global DC Drives Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global DC Drives Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global DC Drives Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global DC Drives Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 DC Drives Market Forecast 2020-2024

9 DC Drives Segmentation Type

