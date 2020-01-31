DC-DC Converters Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2026

The global DC-DC Converters market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each DC-DC Converters market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the DC-DC Converters market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the DC-DC Converters across various industries.

The DC-DC Converters market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section of the DC-DC converters market report contains a detailed analysis of the DC-DC converter market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the DC-DC converter market, which includes the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses the key trends in different countries that are contributing to the growth of the DC-DC converters market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. The key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the rest of Latin America), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, & the rest of Europe), SEA (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and the rest of SEA & Pacific), China, Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, & the rest of MEA). The DC-DC converters market report evaluates the present scenario as well as the growth prospects of the DC-DC converter market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current DC-DC converters market, which forms the basis of how the DC-DC converter market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global DC-DC converter market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of product type, input voltage, output power, industry, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to the growth of the DC-DC converter market. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global DC-DC converter market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global DC-DC converter market.

In the final section of the DC-DC converter market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the DC-DC converter market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the DC-DC converter supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of DC-DC converter providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the DC-DC converter market. Some of the key market participants in the global DC-DC converter market report include General Electric; FUJITSU; Infineon Technologies; Ericsson; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Vicor Corporation; ST Microelectronics and ON Semiconductor.

DC-DC Converter Market Key Segments

By Product Type – Isolated DC-DC Converters Nonisolated DC-DC Converters

By Input Voltage – 3V-14V 15V-35V 36V-75V >75V

By Output Power – 0.25W-250W 250W-500W 500W-1000W >1000W

By Industry – Consumer Electronics Healthcare Automotive IT & Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Railways Energy & Power Others



DC-DC Converter Market Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



DC-DC Converter Market Key Companies

General Electric

FUJITSU

Infineon Technologies

Ericsson

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Vicor Corporation

ST Microelectronics

ON Semiconductor

