Davos 2020: Is Carbon Neutrality Achievable to Formula 1 by The Year 2030?

Formula 1 racing is undoubtedly a polluting sport, or the previous owner Bernie Ecclestone was not interested in its sustainability by all means. However, many things have changed ever since the motor racing sport’s management was taken over by Liberty Media, a U.S. elite media group in the year 2017. According to last year’s announcement, F1 brought out its pioneer sustainability plan, intending to make itself neutral in carbon by 2030.

On meeting Yath Gangakumaran, the man behind the steering of the plan at the Davos World Economic Forum, he distanced himself from sport’s old guard and making comments on Mr. Ecclestone’s tenure. As compared to 10 or 15 years ago, business personnel and not ex-players who used to run it in a not-mature way run sport these days professionally. This has made it much sustainable, and it is catching up with other industries.

Lewis Hamilton on a mission to be carbon-neutral.

The F1 sportsman claims that the sport’s carbon footprint is material, but has nothing to do with the cars, which he deems to be the most fuel-efficient on earth, thanks to their design, which is lightweight, and innovative

