Data Science Platform Market Analysis Till 2026 with Top Key Players | Microsoft Corporation, Wolfram, Continuum Analytics, Inc., Dataiku, Bridgei2i Analytics, Feature Labs, Datarpm, Rexer Analytics and More

Global Data Science Platform Market accounted for USD 20.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% the forecast period to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Google, Inc., Domino Data Lab, IBM Corporation, Datarobot, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Wolfram, Continuum Analytics, Inc., Dataiku, Bridgei2i Analytics, Feature Labs, Datarpm, Rexer Analytics, Civis Analytics, Sense, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Rapidminer, Inc., IBM, Snowflake, MeritDirect, Cazena, CBIG Consulting, Loggly, Clairvoyant, Arcadia, Experfy, Datatorrent, Jethro, Tableau, VMware, New Relic, Alation, Tera Data, SAP, Alpine Data Labs, SiSense, Thoughtworks, MuSigma, Cogito, Datameer among others.

Global Data Science Platform Market, By Business Function Division (Marketing, Sales, Logistics, and others), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), By End User Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Global rapid advancement in big data technologies

Need for ease of use technological methods to drive business effectiveness

Growing demand for public cloud and adoption of artificial intelligence

The evolution of internet of things (IoT)

Platform independency

Huge investment costs

Data explosion

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

