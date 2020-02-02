Data Resiliency Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM, Veritas Technologies, Acronis, Spectra Logic Corporation, Flexential

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Data Resiliency Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Data Resiliency market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Data Resiliency market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Data Resiliency players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Data Resiliency industry situations. According to the research, the Data Resiliency market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Data Resiliency market.

Data Resiliency Market was valued at USD 11.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 36.85 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Data Resiliency Market include:

IBM

Veritas Technologies

Acronis

Spectra Logic Corporation

Flexential

Microsoft