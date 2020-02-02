Data Lakes Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Capgemini

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Data Lakes Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Data Lakes market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Data Lakes market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Data Lakes players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Data Lakes industry situations. According to the research, the Data Lakes market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Data Lakes market.

Global Data Lakes Market was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.63% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Data Lakes Market include:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems

Capgemini

Informatica

EMC Corporation

ATOS SE

SAS Institute