Data Governance Market Research and Technology Developments 2020 to 2024

Global Data Governance Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Data Governance including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Data Governance investments from 2020 till 2024.

The data governance market is expected to register a CAGR of over 21.44% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024) and expected to reach a value of USD 4.35 billion by 2024.

The Global Data Governance market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Collibra Inc., SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Alation Inc., Alfresco Software Inc., Informatica Corporation, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Talend Inc., Varonis Systems Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

Financial institutions constantly face challenges related to data quality and accessibility and data security. Data governance solutions help these institutions handle such challenges with effective data management solutions that can prevent data duplication and data loss. Moreover, data governance solutions help BFSI firms maintain an edge in the market, with constant updates to their policies and procedures. Apart from finance, other businesses like Operation and IT, Legal also make use of these solutions.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector Leads the Market in Europe and North America Region

– IoT has a lot of applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to medical device integration. It also has the potential to not only keep patients healthy and safe but to improve how physicians deliver care as well.

– But, IoT also arises the need for data governance for the healthcare sector, as the industry struggle with the massive amount of data produced by sensors, wearables, remote monitors, and other medical devices.

– According to European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO), the number of IoT units in healthcare in the European Union (EU) is expected to increase year on year.

– The US healthcare regulation HIPAA provides protection over patient data. Securing patient’s private medical history and health records is of the utmost importance within the healthcare market.

