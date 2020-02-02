Data Fabric Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Denodo Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Informatica

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Data Fabric Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Data Fabric market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Data Fabric market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Data Fabric players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Data Fabric industry situations. According to the research, the Data Fabric market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Data Fabric market.

Global Data Fabric Market was valued at USD 526.8 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4,479.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Data Fabric Market include:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Denodo Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Informatica

NetApp

Teradata Corporation

VMware

K2View

Talend S.A.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Syncsort

Software AG

Splunk