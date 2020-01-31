Data Classification Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period,2018 – 2028

Global Data Classification Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Data Classification industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Data Classification as well as some small players.

Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments in the global data classification market are given below:

In October 2019, Microsoft announced that the company is collaborating with Novartis, a pharmaceutical giant, with an objective to transform medicine with artificial intelligence. Novartis and Microsoft together have formed Novartis AI lab. Microsoft will act as it strategic and data-science partners in this project.

In May 2019, Innovative Routines International (IRI) Inc. and the CoSort® Company, together announced that they have developed a new multi-functional Data Vault® generation wizard. This wizard developed by CoSort® includes the IRI Velocity® data management platform. The new IRI Data Vault Generator will be able to migrate the relational database schemas and the architecture of Data Vault 2.0. This will help in creating referentially and business driven insightful data.

Global Data Classification Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are responsible for driving the growth of the global data classification market. One of the biggest growth factors for the growth of the market has been increasing adoption of data classification solutions across the globe, particularly in Europe. With the advent of revolutionary and modern regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation that concentrates on protecting the data privacy rights of an individual are also expected to help the growth of the global data classification market.

Another important factor for the growth of the global data classification market is the burgeoning data-driven industrialization across several parts of the world. Moreover, with the introduction of strict governmental regulations about the data storage, information, and classification are creating a demand for efficient classification solutions. Naturally, the growth of the market for data classification is influenced by such developments.

Global Data Classification Market: Geographical Outlook

The global data classification market is divided into five major regional segments to provide a better understanding of its overall working dynamics. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently the global data classification market is dominated by the North America region. The regional segment is expected to continue to lead the market over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of North America market for data classification is primarily driven by the presence of prominent and technologically advanced industries. These industries have the basic requirement to adopt the high-tech classification solutions in order to manage their data and also to store information. The North America region is projected to lead the global market as it will continue to produce large volumes of and data and information. Moreover, the regional authorities have issued a wide range of regulatory mandates to safeguard the interest of clients and shareholders. This is also expected to help the data classification market in North America to flourish even further.

Market Segmentation

Component Solution Services

Classification Type Content-Based Classification Context-Based Classification User-Based Classification

Application Outlook GRC Access Control Web, Mobile & Email Protection Centralized Management

Vertical Outlook BFSI Defense and Government Healthcare and Life Sciences Telecom & IT Education Media and Entertainment Others



