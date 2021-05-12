Global Data Center Networking Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis By Key Players Extreme Networks, VMware, Inc, Alcatel-Lucent, ALE International, Intel Corporation, Equinix, Inc.

Data Center Networking report endows with superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. The report also measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. This market report is an accurate study of the ABC industry which gives estimations about new triumphs that will be made in the Data Center Networking Market in . The Data Center Networking report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players.

Industry Overview:

Global data center networking market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.93% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of cloud based solutions and rising organisational data traffics are the factor for the growth of this market.

Company Coverage of Data Center Networking market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Dell, Avaya Inc., Extreme Networks, VMware, Inc, Alcatel-Lucent, ALE International, Intel Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Curvature, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Pluribus Networks., Apstra, Broadcom, Rahi Systems

Segment Analysis

The Data Center Networking research report segment had a significant market share and this trend is expected to continue over the Forecast period. Other factors like Market drivers, Restraints and Drivers.

By Component

Hardware Ethernet Switches Network Security Equipment Storage Area Network (SAN) Routers Servers Others

Software Switching operating system Virtual Switches Management software Controller

Services Installation Management and Consulting



By End- User

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

By Application

BFSI

Government

IT

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Retail

Academics

Media and Entertainment

Further, this report classifies the Data Center Networking market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Market Dynamics

This Data Center Networking report includes the Market Dynamics which analyzes the drivers and restraints of the market and takes into account the various factors such as market obstacles, logistics, political and regulatory constraints or policy support. The most relevant factors are identified and qualitatively described in this Section.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for webbing solution has increases the need for transformation DCN in automated resources center; this factor has driven the market growth

Growing demand of high speed by internet users will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing adoption of 100Gb switch ports will also enhance the market growth

Growth of mega data centers and trend of collocation are another factor contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand for skilled and professional professionals for product development will restrain the market growth

Irregularities in the data protection regulatory scenario will also hamper the growth of this market

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Data Center Networking report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

