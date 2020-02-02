Data Center Interconnect Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Extreme Networks

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Data Center Interconnect Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Data Center Interconnect market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Data Center Interconnect market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Data Center Interconnect players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Data Center Interconnect industry situations. According to the research, the Data Center Interconnect market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Data Center Interconnect market.

Global Data Center Interconnect Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.04 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Data Center Interconnect Market include:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Ciena Corporation

Infinera Corporation

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

ADVA Optical Networking Se