Data Center Construction Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis|Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.), AECOM, Holder Construction Company

Latest market study on “Data Center Construction to 2027 by Types of Construction (General Construction, Electrical Design, and Mechanical Design); By Tier Standards (Tier 1 and Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4); and By Industry Verticals (BFSI, Government, Education, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the data center construction market is estimated to reach US$ 89,961.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 45,107.9 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Hyperscale data centers are those large – scale data center, which are often built & designed for identical scale – out Greenfield application. The demand for hyperscale has been majorly influenced by increasing demand for infrastructure & distributed systems in order to support the data centers, and the enhanced ability provided by the hyperscale data centers to scale computing tasks, which in response allows the end-user to achieve performance orders of greater magnitude. Unprecedented growth and scalability needs of the hyperscale data centers are outpacing what typical cloud providers can provide in their existing data centers. Hyperscale data center requirements of cloud providers are an output of the volume at which their businesses are exploding. The rising adoption of hyperscale datacenters in the near future are expected to generate substantial growth opportunity for the data center construction market

The global data center construction market for the industry verticals is further segmented into BFSI, Government, Education, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Others. The characterization is based on the major sectors where data center finds majority of applications. Data center are now widely used among variety of industries. Major industries are using data center technology to stay flexible as well to modernize their IT architecture to create key opportunities. Data centers help companies by providing greater security, flexibility, compliance, and scale. With expanding their services to keep pace with dynamic customer demands.

There has been constant development in data center construction market industry. Recently, Fujitsu Announced Next Generation Quantum-Inspired Digital Annealer Service. With this new service, servers are supporting the second generation of Digital Annealer technology which are installed across customer datacenter. In addition, Fujitsu also announced a launch of Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY CX1430 M1 which is a server model featuring, multi-node, targets cloud service providers and data center companies in Japan and sooner it would be available internationally.

Top Keyplayers: DPR Constructions, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.), AECOM, Holder Construction Company, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Tripp Lite, Turner Construction, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, and Schneider Electric. SE among others.

The report segments the global data center construction market as follows:

Global Data Center Construction Market – Types of Construction

General Construction

Electrical Design

Mechanical Design

Global Data Center Construction Market – Tier Standards

Tier 1 and Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Global Data Center Construction Market – By Industry Verticals

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

Global Data Center Construction Market – By Geography



North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain , UK, Russia, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Africa, Middle East, Rest of MEA, South America (SAM), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SAM