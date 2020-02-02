Data Catalog Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM, Datawatch, Microsoft, Collibra, Informatica

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Data Catalog Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Data Catalog market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Data Catalog market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Data Catalog players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Data Catalog industry situations. According to the research, the Data Catalog market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Data Catalog market.

Global Data Catalog Market was valued at USD 243.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,329.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.24% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Data Catalog Market include:

IBM

Datawatch

Microsoft

Collibra

Informatica

Alteryx

Alation

TIBCO Software

AWS