Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market 2019 Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Amazon Web Services, Bright Computing, Google, Microsoft

The report titled “Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

DAS (Data Analytics Supercomputer), also known as HPCC (High-Performance Computing Cluster), is an open source, data-intensive computing system platform developed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The HPCC platform incorporates a software architecture implemented on commodity computing clusters to provide high-performance, data-parallel processing for applications utilizing big data.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market: IBM, PSSC Labs, Silicon Graphics International (SGI), Intel, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Amazon Web Services, Bright Computing, Google, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Cisco Systems, TotalCAE, Cray, Cepoint Networks, Lenovo, Penguin Computing, Nor-Tech and others.

Global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market on the basis of Types are:

On-premises

Cloud-based

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market is segmented into:

Life Science

Industrial Manufacturing

Banking

Defense

Gaming Industry

Retail

Others

North America is dominating the market due to the presence of the global players in this region as well as high technological advancement. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and expected to be the second biggest market by the end of forecast period. Currently Europe holds second position in the market but expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific by the end of forecast period.

Regional Analysis For Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

