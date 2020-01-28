Data Analytics Outsourcing Market : Trends and Future Applications

Analysis Report on Data Analytics Outsourcing Market
Key Manufacturers
The global Data Analytics Outsourcing market segment by manufacturers include
Competitive Dynamics
The study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data analytics outsourcing market. Key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Capgemini, Fractal Analytics Ltd, Genpact Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Mu Sigma, Inc., Opera Solutions LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sap SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ThreatMetrix, Wipro Ltd., and ZS Associates, Inc
The global data analytics outsourcing market has been segmented as below:
By Application
- Marketing Analytics
- Sales Analytics
- Fraud Detection and Risk management
- Supply Chain Analytics
- Process Optimization
- Advisory Services
- Device Security Solutions
- Identity Management
- Access Management
- Others
By Industry
- Banking & Financial Services
- Insurance
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Energy & Utilities
- Hospitality
- Education
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Packaged Goods
- Others (Travel and Logistics, Consulting and Professional Services)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
