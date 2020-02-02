Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Genpact, Wipro, Accenture, Mu Sigma, Opera Solutions

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Data Analytics Outsourcing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Data Analytics Outsourcing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Data Analytics Outsourcing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Data Analytics Outsourcing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Data Analytics Outsourcing industry situations. According to the research, the Data Analytics Outsourcing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Data Analytics Outsourcing market.

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3051&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=001

Key players in the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market include:

Genpact

Wipro

Accenture

Mu Sigma

Opera Solutions

Capgemini

Fractal Analytics

IBM Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services