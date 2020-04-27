Data Acquisition System Market To Collect Hugh Revenues Due To Growth In Demand by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Data Acquisition System is accounted for $1.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increased emphasis on energy efficiency, resource optimization, and cost of production, rise of big data, IoT, and industrial revolution 4.0 and technological advancement in data acquisition system are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, mature market in North America and Europe are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Data acquisition is the process of sampling signals that measure real world physical conditions and converting the resulting samples into digital numeric values that can be manipulated by a computer. Data acquisition systems, abbreviated by the acronyms DAS or DAQ, typically convert analog waveforms into digital values for processing. The components of data acquisition systems include Sensors, to convert physical parameters to electrical signals, Signal conditioning circuitry, to convert sensor signals into a form that can be converted to digital values and Analog-to-digital converters, to convert conditioned sensor signals to digital values.

By End User, Automotive & Transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of semiconductor IP in the automotive sector is due to the test process involved in the automotive industry which consists of a set of test solutions that are very articulated within the production line. During testing data, acquisition software is used to intelligently standardize, analyze, and report a large amount of data. Autonomous driving, connectivity, and electric mobility are all aspects that are expected to drive the demand for DAQ systems in the automotive industry during the forecast period. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to continue lead the DAQ system market and also expected to be the fastest growing region. This is mainly attributed due to the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals. China, Japan, South Korea, and India offer some of the prolific automotive equipment manufacturers in APAC. Therefore, there is a continuous demand for the DAQ system market in APAC.

Some of the key players profiled in the Data Acquisition System include ABB Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc, Ametek, Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration, Campbell Scientific, Data Translation Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Genral Electric Co, HBM, Honeywell International, Keysight Technologies, Mathworks, National Instruments, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc and Yokogawa Electric Co.

Offerings Covered:

Services

Hardware

Software

Products Covered:

LAN Extensions for Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet

PCI Extensions for Instrumentation (PXI)

Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI)

Standalone

Universal Serial Bus (USB)

VME Extensions for Instrumentation (VXI)

Components Covered:

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Other Components

Applications Covered:

Field

Imaging/Ultrasound

Industrial Monitoring

Manufacturing

Research & Development (R&D)

Test & Measurement

End Users Covered:

Academic and Research

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Power

Environmental Monitoring

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

