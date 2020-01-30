Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Boost with 42380.0 million $ Size Forecast to 2024 | Industry Participant: XCMG, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Zoomlion, SANY

Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Report covers industry chain analysis, latest market trends & dynamics along with cost profit analysis of major key players which focuses on expansion rate, prices, competition, size, prices and value chain analysis of those leaders in the market. The Dam Building Tower Cranes Market report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the coming years.

Global Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Synopsis:

Dam Building Tower Cranes Market report provides a basic overview of the Market including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, Dam Building Tower Cranes Market report explores the international and Chinese major Market players in detail. In this part, Dam Building Tower Cranes Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2024 market shares for each company.

Expanding development in construction activities & improvement of booming commercial structures like Dam building are driving the Dam Building Tower Cranes market growth. Heavy weight lifting limits of these machines when contrasted with other customary choices will bolster their utilization. Rising population & quick urbanization across the world will make the requirement for effective infrastructure facilities, residences and huge dam. Furthermore, developing foundation repair ventures urban communities in a few Asian nations are making a colossal interest for these machines and indicate the business request. The business is blocked by the inaccessibility of talented and prepared administrators in a few nations, restricting hardware usage and expanding the expense of preparing and acquirement for the contractual workers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Dam Building Tower Cranes Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

Self-erecting Tower Cranes

Flat Top Tower Cranes

Hammerhead Tower Cranes

Luffing Jib Tower Cranes

2) Industry Segmentation:

Arch Dam

Buttress Dam

Gravity Dam

Others

3) Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global Dam Building Tower Cranes Market:

XCMG, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Zoomlion, SANY, Terex, DAHAN, Fushun Yongmao, Comansa, FAVCO, Zhejiang Construction Machinery, SCM, Fangyuan Group, Huaxia, Guangxi Construction, Saez, Wolffkran, HKTC, Jost, Jaso, Raimondi, FM Gru, Wilbert

Latest Industry news:

Liebherr (01/27/2020)

Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership order four Liebherr container cranes

Liebherr Container Cranes and Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership (MGT) are pleased to announce the signing of a contract for the supply of four ship to shore (STS) container cranes to the Cast Container Terminal in Montreal, Canada. The cranes will be delivered in 2021.

Killarney (Ireland) / Montreal (Canada) January 2020 – The Port of Montreal has experienced increased container traffic for a number of years and forecasts show that this trend will continue. Investment in quality infrastructure is key to handling this increased demand for the future. MGT have placed an order with Liebherr container cranes for four large ship to shore container cranes. The cranes will easily handle the largest container vessels currently visiting the Port of Montreal and are future proofed to handle even larger vessels of up to 21 container rows across the deck. The cranes will significantly improve the operational capacity of the Cast Container Terminal.

Liebherr Container Cranes and MGT have a long established relationship that stretches back over 20 years, with MGT having previously sourced five ship to shore container cranes and eighteen rubber tyre gantry cranes (RTG) from Liebherr since 1997.

David Griffin, Managing Director – Sales with Liebherr Container Cranes said: “We are delighted with this latest order from Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership. It is very rewarding for us to see the existing Liebherr equipment help drive productivity at MGT and we are looking forward to seeing these new cranes, along with the recently delivered ten ERTGs provide many decades of exceptional service to MGT.”

The new STS cranes will have a safe working load of 65 t under twin lift spreader with an outreach of 55.38 m, a span of 15.24 m and a backreach of 18.29 m and will be supplied to the Cast Terminal in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The cranes feature a curve going gantry system to allow the cranes to move and operate on two interconnected angular berths and will join existing Liebherr ship to shore container cranes already at the terminal.

“MGT is very pleased to team up once again with Liebherr for this important investment in energy-efficient cranes that will support our efforts to optimize productivity and improve our service offering to our customers”, said Michael Fratianni, CEO Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership.

Significant points in table of contents of Global Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Report 2020:

1 Dam Building Tower Cranes Product Definition

2 Global Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturers Dam Building Tower Cranes Business Introduction

4 Global Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Dam Building Tower Cranes Market Forecast 2020-2024

9 Dam Building Tower Cranes Segmentation Product Type

10 Dam Building Tower Cranes Segmentation Industry

11 Dam Building Tower Cranes Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusions

