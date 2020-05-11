Dairy Alternatives Market Showing Impressive Growth : WhiteWave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, TRIBALLAT NOYAL and SunOpta

The Dairy Alternatives Market report helps in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This Dairy Alternatives Market research report comprises of different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, Dairy Alternatives Market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. It helps companies to take decisive actions to deal with threats in the niche market. The Dairy Alternatives Market report presents actionable market insights with which businesses can settle on sustainable and lucrative strategies.

Few Of The major Players In Global Dairy Alternatives Market Are Blue Diamond Growers, Döhler GmbH, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, Nutriops S.L, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Sunopta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, The Whitewave Foods Company, Triballat Noyal and Valsoia S.P.A.

The Global Dairy Alternatives Market is accounted for $8.51 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% to reach $19.45 billion by 2023.

Factors like increasing awareness of consumers toward a vegan diet, lactose intolerance among the population and demand for various fortified dairy food & beverage applications are boosting the market growth. High cost of dairy alternative milk and prominence of low cholesterol and low fat conventional milk will impede the market growth.

Furthermore, innovation in flavor & sources of dairy alternative beverages and increasing demand for soy milk, rice milk and almond milk proteins provide wider opportunity for the market to grow.

The soy milk segment accounted for the largest market share due to availability of soy milk varieties offered by dairy alternative manufacturers. The plain unsweetened formulation is anticipated to dominate the market due to the growing demand for unsweetened soy and almond milk for manufacturing various food items.

Beverage is projected to be the fastest growing market segment. Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing consumer demand for plant-based food. North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to large consumption of almond milk and large number of manufacturers in this region.

This report studies the global dairy alternatives market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Types Covered:

Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Hemp Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk, Soy Milk and Other Types

Formulations Covered:

Flavored & Sweetened, Flavored & Unsweetened, Plain & Sweetened and Plain & Unsweetened

Nutritive Components Covered:

Protein, Starch ,Vitamins and Other Nutritive Components

Applications Covered:

Beverages

Milk and Sauces & Dressings

Food

Creamer, Yogurt, Pudding, Ice Cream and Cheese

Distribution Channels Covered:

Large Retail, Online, Small Retail and Specialty Stores

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 By Type

6 By Formulation

7 By Nutritive Component

8 By Application

9 By Distribution Channel

10 By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

