Dairy Alternatives Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2026

Dairy Alternatives Market is anticipated to cross USD 34 Billion by 2024 growing with double digit CAGR. When we say about Dairy what comes in our mind is Traditional Animal based milk. Dairy Alternatives is also called “Plant based Milk”. Plant based milk are for the people who can switch to the traditional based milk to plant based milk due to the growing awareness for lactose free food products. The range of Plant based milk can be of Coconut Milk, Soy Milk, Rice Milk, Almond Milk, and Hemp Milk.

The prospect of the report is increasing consumer focus on the healthy diet and nutritional values offered by the non dairy products such as low calories and high proteins and vitamins is probable to have great impact on the industry.

This report has also studied Dairy Alternatives market on the basis of its applications as Food and Beverages. On the basis of source, the market for Dairy Alternatives can be segmented into Almond Milk, Soy Milk, Rice Milk, and Others. Among the entire segment Soy Milk has the highest number of market share globally.

On an Average two thirds of the world’s adult populations are lactose-intolerant. In Asia and Africa the figure is approximately 90%. Accordingly, an increasing number of consumers are choosing non-dairy milk and products which are lactose-free.

Asia-Pacific region is leading the dairy alternatives market due to the growing number of vegan and lactose intolerant population in the region. On the basis of regional aspect the Dairy Alternatives market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World.

Some of the key players in the Global Market for Dairy Alternatives are Hain Celestial Group Inc., Organic Valley, WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers Inc., SunOpta Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited and Kikkoman.

Soy

2. Almond

3. Rice

4. Others

North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Rest of the World

Food

2. Beverages

1. WhiteWave Foods Company

2. Organic Valley

3. Hain Celestial Group Inc.

4. Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

5. SunOpta Inc.

6. Freedom Foods Group Limited

7. Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

8. Kikkoman

