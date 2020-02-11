Dairy Alternatives Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast 2026

Dairy Alternative based food and beverages are prepared from dairy-free milk, extracted from various plant-based sources. Lactose intolerant and vegan individuals are increasingly consuming dairy alternative based food and beverages. There are wide variety of food and beverages available in the market, prepared from milk, derived from sources such as almond, soy, rice, coconut, and others. Popularly consumed dairy alternative based products are milk, ice cream, cheese, butter, and others.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of dairy alternative products and growth in vegan population are the major factors boosting the demand for the dairy alternative based products. In addition, increasing health consciousness, rise in disposable income, and awareness towards chemical free products are factors positively affecting the market. Higher cost compared to conventional milk and milk based products as well as prominence of low-cholesterol, and low-fat conventional milk and milk based products have emerged to be major challenges for the players operating in the market. The market is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities owing to the rising lactose intolerance and increasing demand for soy, rice, and almond milk proteins in the global market. Moreover, innovation in sources and flavors of dairy alternative based food & beverages is to unfold opportunity for the players operating in the market.

The world dairy alternative market is segmented on the basis of source, application, distribution channel, and Region. By source, market is categorized into four segments, which include soy, almond, rice, and other sources. By application, the market is segmented as food which includes spread, creamer, yogurt, tofu and others; beverages which includes dairy alternative milk, dairy-free probiotic drinks and others. Large retail, small retail, specialty store and online are the segmentations by distribution channel. Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The companies profiled in the report are WhiteWave Foods Company(NYSE:WWAV), Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc.(NASDAQ:STKL), Earth’s Own Food Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Rebel Kitchen, Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.(NASDAQ:HAIN), and Eden Foods Inc

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing dairy alternatives market opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

• The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the dairy alternatives industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• By Source

o Soy

o Almond

o Rice

o Other Sources

• By Application

o Food

o Spread

o Creamer

o Yogurt

o Tofu

o Others

o Beverages

• Dairy Alternative Milk

o Soy Milk

o Almond Milk

o Rice Milk

o Others

• Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks

• Others

• By Distribution Channel

o Large Retail

o Small Retail

o Specialty Store

o Online

• By Region

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Rest of LAMEA

