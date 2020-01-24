Cystinosis Market: 2020-2028 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Cystinosis Market Insights- Epidemiology- and Market Forecast-2028 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Cystinosis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Cystinosis is a rare genetic, metabolic, lysosomal storage disease caused by mutations in the CTNS gene on chromosome 17p13. The condition results in an abnormal accumulation of the amino acid cystine in various organs and tissues of the body, such as the kidneys, eyes, muscles, pancreas, and brain. There are three types of cystinosis, depending on when symptoms first appear (known as onset): Infantile (early-onset) cystinosis; later childhood or adolescent (late-onset) cystinosis; and adult cystinosis. About 95% of patients with cystinosis have the infantile/early-onset form, making it the most common variant of this disease, and most patients develop kidney problems. In many cases, the categorization is also done as, nephropathic cystinosis, intermediate cystinosis, and non-nephropathic (or ocular) cystinosis.

According to Mart Research, it was observed that most of the Cystinosis cases are contributed by nephropathic cystinosis, and least is contributed by ocular type.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Cystinosis Disease Understanding

Cystinosis is not something that a person can catch from another individual. It is a genetic condition, which means a child is born with it. The age of onset, symptoms, and severity of cystinosis can vary greatly from one person to another. Nephropathic cystinosis presents in infancy and is the most common and severe form. Over a period of years, cystine damages various organs, including the kidneys, liver, muscles, white blood cells, eyes, and central nervous system. The cystine crystallizes in cells throughout the body, slowly destroying the organs. The earliest abnormalities are seen in the kidney.

Cystinosis Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis in the 7MM, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis in the 7MM, and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis in the 7MM) scenario of Cystinosis in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.

According to Mart Research, the total prevalent population of Cystinosis in seven major markets is 2,956 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2028).

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Cystinosis in seven major markets was 1,308 in 2017.

Cystinosis Drug Chapters

The mainstay of cystinosis treatment is the cystine-depleting aminothiol cysteamine or mercaptoethylamine. The two oral therapies (cysteamine bitartrate) that are approved in the US and Europe are, Procysbi and Cystagon. In 1994, Cystagon was introduced, and this is currently the most widely used preparation of cysteamine. Later in 1997, the drug got approval in Europe, and in 2014 got approved in Japan. Procysbi (cysteamine bitartrate) is a delayed-release capsule indicated for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis. The drug was discovered and developed by Raptor Pharmaceutical (Raptor). In the year 2013, the FDA and EMA approved Procysbi for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis in adults and children. Additionally, there are two therapies (Cystadrops and Cystaran) that are marketed for ocular type. Cystadrops is marketed in Europe and Cystaran is marketed in the US. Recently, in 2019, Recordati has filed NDA for Cystadrops in the US. This therapy already got approval in Europe in the year 2017, for the treatment of ocular cystinosis. With the expected launch of Cystadrops in the US, cystaran may face a tough competition.



Cystinosis Market Outlook

According to Mart Research, the total market size of Cystinosis in seven major markets was USD 130.46 million in 2017. The market size of Cystinosis is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2028).

Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest market size of Cystinosis. In 2017, the market size of Cystinosis in the US was found to be USD 86.52 million.

Cystinosis Drugs Uptake

The current market size of Cystinosis is mainly attributed by procysbi and cystagon that are marketed for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; cystaran and cystadrops that is marketed for ocular cystinosis. There are several other off-labeled therapies as well that help in the management of cystinosis that includes the use of hormonal therapy and renal cell transplantation. The market size is expected to increase during the forecast period (2019-2028), due to potential therapies AVR-RD-04, ELX-02 and A0003.

