Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Growing at 9+% CAGR to Reach $9,277.3 Million by 2026

The Global Gystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market was valued at $4,615.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $9,277.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026. Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, hereditary disease that led to insistent lung infections and limits the patient’s ability to breathe over time. Diagnosis of cystic fibrosis is a multistep process, and includes a newborn screening, a sweat test, a genetic or carrier test, and a clinical evaluation. Though people diagnosed with the disease are of age of 2, some are also diagnosed as adults. A specialist can order a sweat test and recommend additional testing to confirm the diagnosis.

Significant rise in incidence of cystic fibrosis across the globe and increase in awareness about its diagnosis are the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, rise in R&D investments by the key players such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals propels the growth of cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. However, high cost of the cystic fibrosis treatment and introduction of generic drugs hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, development of the healthcare industry and increase in R&D activities undertaken by key players are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cystic fibrosis has generated need for newer and advanced therapeutics for its treatment. Thereby, this has led to increase in number of pipeline drugs in the market, which is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global cystic fibrosis therapeutic market is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, top selling drug, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into pancreatic enzyme supplements, mucolytic, bronchodilators, and CFTR modulators. Depending on route of administration, it is classified into oral and inhaled. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Drug Class

o Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

o Mucolytic

o Bronchodilators

o CFTR Modulators

• By Route of Administration

o Oral

o Inhaled

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT :

• Genentech, Inc.

• Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

• Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

• AbbVie Inc. NYSE:ABBV)

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (NYSE:GSK)

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

• Allergan plc. (NYSE:AGN)

• Pharmaxis Ltd.

• Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)

