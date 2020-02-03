Cyclopentane Market – Future Need Assessment 2019 to 2027

Cyclopentane Market dimension will reach xx million US$ by 2029, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, by xx million US$ at 2018. Within this analysis, 2018 has been considered to gauge the market size.

This business study introduces the Cyclopentane Market size, historic breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2019 to 2027. The Private Plane creation, earnings and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Cyclopentane market in quantity terms are also supplied for major states (or areas ), and also for every single program and product at the global level.

Cyclopentane Market report coverage:

The Cyclopentane Market report covers extensive analysis of structure the market range, potential, fluctuations, and fiscal influences. The report also enfolds the exact evaluation of share market size, merchandise & sales volume, revenue, and increase speed. Additionally, it has trustworthy and authentic estimations.

The Market has been reporting growth rates that are substantial with CAGR for the past couple of decades. According to the report, the marketplace is predicted to grow during the forecast period and it can influence the economic structure with a revenue share. The industry holds the capacity to influence parent market and its peers as the growth rate of the market is being hastened by increasing disposable incomes, increasing product demand, changing material affluence, innovative products, and consumption technology.

The study aims are Cyclopentane Market Report:

To analyze and study the Cyclopentane position and forecast involving, generation, revenue, consumption, historic and forecast

To present the crucial manufacturers, production, revenueand market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To segment the breakdown data by manufacturers, type, areas and software

To analyze the crucial and international areas promote challenge and potential and advantage, opportunity, restraints and Hazards

To identify trends, drivers, change variables that are Important in international and regions

To analyze each submarket with respect to their participation and individual growth trend to the Market

To examine developments like new product launches, arrangements, expansions, and acquisitions on the Market

Market Players

The increasing demand for cyclopentane from end-use industries, has led to the production expansion by top players from past few years to meet the needs of the market. The market being driven by refrigerator appliance manufacturers, cyclopentane manufacturers have to meet the growing demands and are expected to add more capacities over the mid-term forecast. Refrigerator manufacturers have started with expansions across the globe to fulfill the requirements of the market.

Cyclopentane is obtained as a refinery product and is very cost efficient as compared to other foam blowing agents. Most of the manufacturers produce cyclopentane as a specialty chemical product that ensures its production as per the requirement.

Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd. manufactures cyclopentane under the brand name of MARUKASOL FH. Its cyclopentane grade offers low heat transfer rates and is preferentially used as urethane foaming agent. Owing to its superior grade, it is also used as metal cleaning agent in the semiconductor industry. The company expanded its production capacity to 8,000 tons/year in 2015 at its Chiba plant.

Zeon Corporation is one of the leading producers of Cyclopentane in Japan. It completed its cyclopentane expansion project in 2013. It offers cyclopentane of >95% purity grade in 130 kg steel drum packing.

Other manufacturers are also opting for new product launches to meet the standard and improved qualities of cyclopentane to be used as foam blowing agent.

Changing Regulatory Landscape Influencing the Global Cyclopentane Market

Greenhouse gas emissions are a matter of concern of all environmental regulatory authorities around the world. Steps to curb the greenhouse gas emissions have been incorporated from time to time to ensure the reduction in ozone layer depletion. Various substances have been phased out and banned with proper management plan prescribed by Montreal Protocol 1987. Montreal Protocol is a protocol to Vienna Convention for the protection of ozone layer that has prescribed measures to phase out substances that cause harm to the ozone layer. This management plan has so far been very successfully implemented by all countries in the world and former Secretary-General of United Nations, Kofi Annan quoted “perhaps the single most successful international agreement to date has been the Montreal Protocol”. Substances that are listed to be phased out include Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and Hydrochlorocarbons (HFCs). These chemicals are popularly being used as foam blowing agents and refrigerants in almost every refrigeration systems and appliances. The phase out management plan has facilitated the use of alternatives such as cyclopentane as substitute for the foam blowing agent and more than 80% reduction in the greenhouse gas emissions has been reported by manufacturers that have opted for the cyclopentane as a foam blowing agent.

Currently, Most of the countries have initiated the stage 2 of the phase out plan for HCFCs as per the reduction schedule specified in the Protocol. For example, India started the implementation of stage 2 phase out plan for HCFCs in 2017. As per the protocol, India has to reduce the consumption of 8190 MT of HCFC by 2023 to meet the targets under Protocol 2020. For this measure, India has managed to secure US$ 44.1 million from multilateral funds for proper implementation. This is expected to increase the demand for cyclopentane in the regional market to fill the deficit generated by the phase out plan of HCFCs. Under this plan, more than 400 enterprises in foam manufacturing are assured to be supported for conversion to non HCFCs from HCFCs. New standard codes are being framed to support the move. A net reduction of 8.5 million metric tonnes annually in CO2 equivalent emissions is expected to be achieved from 2023.

In Europe, imports of HCFCs and other ozone depleting substances have already been monitored from 2016, and significant reduction in imports have been reported by European Environment Agency (EEA) in 2017 as well. Some of the European countries such as Sweden have already phased out HCFCs and CFCs way back in late 90s. This has increased the consumption for non HCFC foaming agent such as cyclopentane in Europe.

United States Environmental Protection Agency introduced its stage 2 of HCFC phase out plan in 2010 and was successful in reducing the HCFC usage to below 90% of the baseline levels in 2015. HCFCs that are widely used as foam blowing agents include HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b. Their production has been reduced significantly in the United States. The US has targeted zero production and imports of HCFC-142b by the year 2020, and to reduce the consumption of HCFC below base levels by 99.5%. This is expected to increase the demand for cyclopentane in the North America region, from the foam manufacturers over the short-term forecast.

China being the largest consumer of HCFCs, is expected to phase out HCFCs too. It is being funded by the World Bank to freeze the production & consumption of HCFCs in the near future. Other Asian countries such as Malaysia has already started implementing the phase 2 plan for HCFCs, and is estimated to achieve the results by 2022. As a result, the demand in the Asia region is expected to increase for non- HCFC foaming agents including cyclopentane.

Japan achieved the CFC phase out in 1996 and is determined to phase out HCFC by 2020. Cyclopentane demand in the Japanese market, is thus expected to increase over the short and mid-term forecast.

In this analysis, the decades believed to gauge the market size of Cyclopentane Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2027

This report contains the opinion of market size for significance (million USD) and quantity (K Components ). Validate and both approaches have been utilized to estimate the industry size of Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the industry. Key players on the marketplace have been identified through secondary study, and their market shares have been determined through main and secondary research. All percentage stocks, divides, and breakdowns are determined using secondary sources and confirmed sources that are main. For those data information by kind, business, region and program, 2018 is thought to be the base year. The prior year has been considered, whenever data information was unavailable for the foundation year.

