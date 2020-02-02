Cybersecurity Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, Sophos, Trend Micro, Cisco Systems, HPE

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cybersecurity Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cybersecurity market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cybersecurity market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cybersecurity players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cybersecurity industry situations. According to the research, the Cybersecurity market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cybersecurity market.

Global Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD 122.53 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 325.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cybersecurity Market include:

IBM Corporation

Sophos

Trend Micro

Cisco Systems

HPE

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies

Juniper Networks

Symantec Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee