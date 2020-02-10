Cyber Security As A Service Market Consumer Needs, Trends and Drivers Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Cyber security as a service is a combination of practices and processes employed to protect systems, networks and data from breaches, attacks and unauthorized access. Cyber security as a service for organizations is an operating expense (Opex) rather than capital expense (Capx) and it manages network security, confidential data protection and enables organizations to respond to incidents taking place immediately. Global Cyber security as a ServiceMarket is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2018 market size of the Cyber security as a Service was XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.The cyber security market includes solutions such as security incident management, Unified Threat Management (UTM), risk and compliance management, and Identity and Access Management (IAM) that enable organizations to secure infrastructure and data from harmful cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in adoption of mobile devices, and growing reliability on Internet services in industries such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and energy and utility supplements the market growth.Increase in adoption of mobile devices, and growing reliability on Internet services in industries such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and energy and utility supplements the market growth, the demand for effective cyber security modules such as cyber security as a service is also expected to rise at an unprecedented pace in the near future. It has been observed in the past few years that the number of cyber-attacks has substantially increased, which, in turn, is compelling enterprises to be equipped with effective cyber security solutions and services to ensure security of digital resources and a smooth workflow.

Key Players:

The Cyber security as a Service market consists global and regional players includingArmor Defense Inc., Transputec Ltd, BAE Systems, Capgemini, BlackStratus, Choice CyberSecurity, Cloudlock (Cisco), FireEye, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., AT&T, Optiv Security Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Limitedamong others.

Market Segmentation:

The Cyber security as a Service market is bifurcated on the basis of user type, services, solutions, deployment type, industry verticaland region. Cyber security as a Service market by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate due to the rising numbers of start-ups and government initiatives and regulations concerning cyber security. Increased uptake of cloud services in these regions and the rising threat of cyber-attacks are also likely to compel enterprises in these regions to be equipped with cost-effective and reliable cyber security measures in the near future.

Market segmented on the basis of solution:

– Risk and compliance management

– Unified threat management (UTM)

– Security incident management

– Identity and access management (IAM)

– Encryption

– Intrusion prevention systems

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of services:

– Professional services

– Managed services

Market segmented on the basis of deployment type:

– Cloud

– On premise

– Aerospace and defence

– BFSI

– Public sector

– Retail

– Healthcare

– IT and Telecom

– Energy and utilities

– Manufacturing

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA