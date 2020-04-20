Cyber Insurance Market Enhancement and Growth Factor Detailed For Business Development 2020 | CAGR 33.7% by 2025

Global Cyber Insurance Market Status And Forecast 2020-2026 . The report was created to provide a large-scale guideline about contemporary market trends, driving factors, market size and industry-leading competitors of Cyber Insurance market and progressive growth elements in the market. The report classifies the market respecting products, applications, services and vital geographical areas.

In 2018, the global Cyber Insurance market size was 2920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.7% during 2019-2025.

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

Cyber Insurance Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Cyber Insurance Market Report are:

AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway, AON, AXIS Insurance, Lockton, CNA, Travelers, BCS Insurance, Liberty Mutual

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Stand-alone Cyber Insurance

Packaged Cyber Insurance

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Financial Institutions

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

Business Services

Manufacturing

Technology

Others

With cyber-attacks becoming the norm these days, even threatening to expand into a global epidemic, cyber-risk insurers across the globe are seeing organizations and end users scramble for protection from possible data and information security disasters.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 89% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2016. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.

