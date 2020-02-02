Cyber Deception Market Analysis Of Growth, Trends Progress And Challenges Till Upcoming Year 2019 – 2027

The study on the Cyber Deception Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Cyber Deception Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

The development prospects of this Cyber Deception Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

market segmentation, and its future prospects in consideration. It also offers a deep insight into the market dynamics, in order to understand the status of the worldwide cyber deception market over the period of 2019 – 2027.

Global Cyber Deception Market: Notable Developments

The global cyber deception market demonstrates a highly competitive and fragmented business landscape. The rivalry among the key market participants, such as Illusive Networks, ForeScout Technologies, LogRythm Inc., Acalvio Technologies, Allure Security, Fidelis Cybersecurity, GuardiCore Ltd., and Cymmetria, is anticipated to increase the intensity of this competition further. These companies have been depending on technological advancements of their existing product portfolios for the growth of their businesses. Going forward, they will shift their focus on strategic partnerships to improve their visibility in the global cyber deception market over the forthcoming years. They are also projected to expand their bases in developing countries, especially in Asia, in the near future.

Let’s have a look on the latest developments in the global cyber deception market:

LogRhythm recently announced the launch of a cloud-based version of its NextGen SIEM Platform, named LogRhytm Cloud. The powers the most modern enterprise security operations centers (SOCs) across the world.

apid7 Inc., a leading security analytics and automation provider, made an announcement that it entered into an acquisition agreement with NetFort, an end-to-end network traffic visibility and analytics provider across cloud, physical, and virtual networks.

Global Cyber Deception Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing need for privacy and security in various sectors, especially in BFSI, is driving the global cyber deception market to a great extent. The rising activities related to system breach is influencing the demand for cyber deception technologies remarkably, leading to a positive growth in the cyber deception market across the world. Going forward, the upgradation in technologies and augmenting awareness among consumers regarding cyber-attack and theft will propel this market in the years to come.

North America to Remain Dominant in Global Cyber deception Market

In terms of the geography, the global cyber deception market is classified into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America has been dominating the global market over the last few years due to an early uptake of technologies and the availability of superior infrastructure in this region. The North America cyber deception market is projected to remain dominant over the next few years, thanks to the increasing research activities by key players headquartered in the U.S.

Among other regional markets for cyber deception, Asia Pacific is registering a relatively better growth, thanks to the increasing shift of leading players in Asian countries due to the maturation of developed markets. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also demonstrating a healthy growth rate, reflecting positively over the global cyber deception market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

