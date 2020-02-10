Customer Information System Market Anticipated to Achieve a CAGR of +11% by 2026 with Key Companies IBM, Wipro, Oracle, Milestone Utility Services, Fluentgrid, SAP, Itineris, Hansen, Open International

Customer Information System help the utility sector to enhance the business efficiency of water, electric, and gas. Customer Information System segment consists of revenue streams generated from standalone CIS software and CIS-as-a-service (Pay-as-you-go) model. Utility vendors either deploy standalone CIS software or subscribe for the CIS-as-a-service model depending upon their requirements. CIS solutions assist organizations by managing millions of customers’ accounts and bills every month. It streamlines and automates manual tasks of organizations to increase the efficiency and reduce human errors with the automation mechanism. Major growth factors for the market include the growing global utility consumption, the emerging cloud and IoT technologies, and smart city initiatives. However, stringent government data regulation issues could restrain the market growth.

The Global Customer Information System Market Estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +11% during forecast period.

Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, IBM, Wipro, Oracle, Milestone Utility Services, Fluentgrid, SAP, Itineris, Hansen, Open International, Gentrack, Cayenta, Advanced Utility Systems, Ferranti Computer Systems, Northstar Utilities, Vertexone, Agility CIS, Avertra, ATS, Cogsdale, Fathom, Efluid, Hydro-Comp

New research report offers a multi-step view of the Global Customer Information System Market. The first approach focuses through an impression of the market. This passage includes several arrangements, definitions, the chain assembly of the industry in one piece, and the various uses for the global market. This section also integrates an all-inclusive analysis of the different enlargement plans and government strategies that influence the market, its cost assemblies and industrialized processes.

Various factors are responsible behind the market’s growth trail, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the Global Customer Information System market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat to the new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

The report also looks into influential external factors likely to affect the development of this market in the coming years. These include the technological framework of the industry and likely advances expected in the coming years, consumer preference patterns, economic environment, and the demand for alternative technologies and devices.

Rendering to the research report, the global Customer Information System market has gained substantial momentum over the past few years. The factors powering their adoption among consumers are stated in this report study. This market report offers a wide-ranging analysis of the overall situation in the market. It estimates the market taking up a number of imperative parameters such as the type and application into consideration. In addition to this, the geographical occurrence of this market has been scrutinized closely in the research study.

