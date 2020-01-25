Curcumin Market to Observe Strong Development by2017 – 2025

Curcumin Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Curcumin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Curcumin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global market for curcumin is likely to display strong growth potential over the coming years owing to growing awareness among consumers pertaining to the presence of artificial ingredients in food, cosmetics, and medicines. Concerns regarding artificial ingredients and their side-effects has impelled manufacturers to use organic ingredients in their products. The market for curcumin is likely to be driven by the presence of anti-cancer, anti-oxidation, and anti-inflammatory properties in cosmetics and medicines. Implementation of government regulations prohibiting the use of certain chemicals is anticipated to increase the adoption of curcumin across several industries. Growing preference of consumers towards the use of herbal skin care products is further expected to benefit the market. The rising acceptance of the product in the treatment of viral infections, tumors, and arthritis is further expected to accelerate the sales of curcumin. The mounting use of curcumin in pharmaceutical applications for treating gastric ailments and diseases such as Alzheimer is expected to augment its demand over the coming years. Curcumin is expected to have high scope in the food and beverages segment, however, the availability of synthetic substitutes may hamper the market’s growth.

Region-wise, Europe is expected to emerge as a prominent market owing to growing consumer expenses on healthy products and regulatory compliance by food safety and pharmaceutical associations. North America is also likely to present profitable opportunities for the market’s growth owing to the growing demand for herbal treatments and applications. High usage of curcumin in Asia Pacific’s food and beverages industry is another notable factor bolstering the growth of the market.

Some of the leading companies in the curcumin market are Synthite Industries, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products, SV Agrofood, Arjuna Natural Extracts, Herboveda India, Biomax Life Sciences, and Konark Herbals. Most of the companies are India based as the production of curcumin is concentrated mainly in India.

