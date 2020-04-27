Cumene Market to 2027 – Axiall, BASF SE, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil, JX Holdings, LG Chem, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SABIC

Cumene is an organic compound that is based on the aromatic hydrocarbon with an aliphatic substitution, and it is a constituent of crude oil and refined fuels. Increasing activities in bisphenol-A, phenolic resins, and polycarbonate are fuelling the growth of the cumene market. Rapid growth in construction, packaging, and pharmaceutical industry is rising the demand for phenol byproducts, which also boosts the growth of the cumene market.

Cumene finds significant applications in the production of phenol, followed by acetone and other industrial chemicals that drive the growth of the market. Growing use of cumene in adhesives and sealant chemicals propels the growth of the market. However, excessive exposure to cumene can cause health hazards such as unconsciousness, skin irritation, and headache that is the major restraint for the growth of the cumene market. Growing demand for phenol in various industries such as composites, plastics, laminates, and others is expected to drive the growth of the cumene market.

The “Global Cumene Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cumene industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview cumene market with detailed market segmentation by application, method type, and geography. The global cumene market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cumene market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cumene market.

The global cumene market is segmented on the basis of application, method type. On the basis of application the market is segmented as phenol, acetone, others. On the basis of method type the market is segmented as zeolite, aluminum chloride, and solid phosphoric acid.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cumene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cumene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cumene market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cumene market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the cumene market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from cumene market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cumene in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cumene market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cumene companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Axiall Corporation

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Corporation

JX Holdings

LG Chem Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical Corporation

Total S.A.

