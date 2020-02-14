Crystalline Maltitol Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2026

Maltitol is a polyol, white crystalline powder used as a sugar substitute, which contains 7590% of the sweetness of sucrose with nearly identical properties. It is closest to sucrose in molecular weight, solubility, low cooling effect, and functionality. It is disaccharide produced by using hydrogenation of maltose obtained from starch.

It is also a great humectant and can function as crystallization inhibitor, cryprotectant, freeze point depressant, and plasticizer.

These are also known as sugar replacer, bulk sweeteners, or sugar-free sweeteners. It is utilized in commercial products under the names maltisweet, sweetpearl, and lesys. It is widely used in baked goods, beverages, cake mixes, chocolate, cream centers, fondants, frozen desserts, frozen sausage, gum, icings, jams and jellies, mints, soft confections, and surimi. It is also used in pharmaceutical applications for syrups in combination with other excipient to get sugar free medicines.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2921

Crystalline maltitol is cost-effective alternative to intense sweetener with excellent taste profile, high stability, low hygroscopicity, and excellent solubility. It is about 90% as sweet as sucrose, which helps formulate both reduced calories and light foods. The crystalline maltitol possess certain health benefits such as these are tooth friendly, lower calories & slow energy release, and low glycaemic index.

Thus, it is widely adopted in food applications, which drives the global crystalline maltitol market. The excessive consumption of crystalline maltitol can cause laxative effect, which hinders the growth of the global market. Further, increased acceptance of crystalline maltitol in diet of diabetics is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the global market.

The global crystalline maltitol market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is categorized as 10mesh, 30 mesh, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into food products and pharmaceutical. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Send Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2921

The major market players are as follows:

rgillCa

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech

Shandong Lujian Biological Technology

Roquette

SPI Polyols, Inc.

Towa Chemical Industry Co. LTD.

Ingredion

Futaste

Nutra Food Ingredients

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global crystalline maltitol market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

Evaluation of the competitive landscape is provided to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research