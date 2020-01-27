Crypto Asset Management Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Crypto Asset Management Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Trends and Opportunities

The development of specialist hardware to carry out crypto transactions is a key standpoint that is projected to enhance the growth prospects of the global crypto asset management market in recent times. Furthermore, a number of analysts have debated that the use of crypto transactions could be a advantageous for the business sector due to the security of the transactions that are carried out. Hence, the demand within the global market for crypto asset management is expected to keep escalating as new crypto currencies make their way into the market.

Despite the presence of favourable factors for crypto asset management market growth, the demand within the global crypto asset management market is restrained due to the energy concerns raised by several international entities. A single crypto transaction results in huge scale consumption of electricity which could be a restraining factor for market growth. Moreover, the demand within the global crypto asset management market is also restrained by the fact that the net global value of a crypto transaction is outrun by the electricity consumed for carrying out that transaction.

Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the demand within the global crypto asset management market in the western regions such as Europe and North America has been rising on account of the presence of multiple crypto currencies in the region. Furthermore, bitcoin has been gaining popularity in these regions which has necessitated the presence of a system for crypto asset management in recent times.

Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global crypto asset management market are BitGo, Altairian Capital, Coinbase, Digital Asset Custody Company, Crypto Finance AG, and Exodus Movement.

